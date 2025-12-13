NJC says there is only one ‘Valley Boys’ registered and a ‘World Famous 1958’ registered for the 2025/6 parades!

Statement on the Valley Boys / World Famous 1958 Court Ruling

Statement: The Ministry and the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) note the recent court ruling concerning the use of the name Valley Boys and wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the registration and participation of the group commonly known as World Famous 1958.

While the Court has ruled that both groups may use the name Valley Boys, it is important for the public—and for the record—to understand that the Government and the NJC acted throughout in good faith and solely in the interest of protecting Junkanoo, its practitioners, and the thousands of supporters of both versions of the Valley.

The Brian Adderley-led faction’s application to participate in the parade was not accepted outright under the name World Famous Valley Boys. Rather, the application was accepted on a strictly conditional basis, with the clear understanding—reached during meetings that included Mr. Ricardo Treco, a member of the group’s executive,—that the group would be recognized as World Famous 1958 unless and until the required documentary evidence was provided to support any claim to the Valley Boys name.

Despite having missed the original registration deadline, the group was nevertheless allowed to participate in order to preserve the integrity of the parade and avoid disenfranchising performers and supporters. Seed funding was also provided under this conditional arrangement, even though the deadline had passed, again in the interest of fairness and continuity. At no time did this accommodation constitute validation or endorsement of any claim to the Valley Boys name.

To date, the Ministry and the NJC have not received the supporting documentation required to substantiate the group’s application under the name World Famous Valley Boys. While the matter was actively before the courts, the Ministry and the NJC acted responsibly and advised that the group would not be referred to as Valley Boys, so as not to prejudice the legal process.

It is therefore deeply disappointing that, notwithstanding the conditions that were clearly discussed and accepted, the group proceeded to court under circumstances that do not accurately reflect the conditional nature of its registration or the agreements reached with the Government. This represents a troubling departure from the good-faith understanding between the parties.

The Government and the NJC wish to make clear that no sides have been taken in this matter. Every action was guided solely by the need to protect Junkanoo, maintain public confidence in its administration, and ensure that fans and participants were not unfairly disadvantaged or excluded.

As the matter may be subject to further legal review, the Ministry and the NJC will continue to act responsibly, transparently, and on the advice of counsel. We remain committed to fairness, accountability, and the preservation of Junkanoo as a national cultural institution that belongs to all Bahamians.