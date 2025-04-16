Aquinas College Wins 27th National Debate Final Competition

Dellon Evans of Aquinas College and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

NASSAU| Aquinas College won the final competition of the hotly contested National Debate Series against Jack Hayward Senior High School and St. John’s College on Friday, April 11, 2025.

St. John’s College placed second and Jack Hayward High School placed third.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and Director Dominique McCartney-Russell were on hand to congratulate the teams for their praiseworthy debate performances on the moot: “be it resolved that due to the technological advances in the twenty first century, the physical presence of teachers is no longer needed.”

One member of each team was awarded for being “Best Speaker.” These individuals included Dellon Evans of Aquinas College, Orico Thelusmar of St. John’s College and Branee Boothe of Jack Hayward High School.

In addition to the individual awards, Mr. Peter Philips of The Brass and Leather Shop, a long-time Sponsor of the National Debate Competition awarded each team with a cheque worth $1,000.