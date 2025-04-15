Women interested in law, governance, politics to benefit from ‘She Leads’ programme launch

Mrs Ann Marie Davis speaking to The Caribbean Women in Leadership Bahamas National Chapter (CIWiL).

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Caribbean Women in Leadership Bahamas National Chapter (CIWiL) with its mandate to promote and support women in leadership, announced the launch of its ‘She Leads’ programme at the Edmund Moxey Community Centre, April 14, 2025.

Chaired by Robyn Lynes, the programme will provide the opportunity for young Bahamian women to expand their networks, increase their knowledge of democracy and political participation, and gain key leadership skills, possibly making a valuable difference for those interested in law, governance, or politics.

‘She Leads’ will engage its participants in discussion with leaders in civil society, current and former politicians, advocates, and academics in The Bahamas to gain key insights on leadership, democracy, political participation, good governance, citizen responsibility and parliamentary procedure.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister and Mrs. Ruby Ann Darling, former Senator and MP, attended the launch and gave brief remarks. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)