Why does the OUTGOING MP for St. Barnabas have his political sign outside the Community Centre? LAWLESS!

Who is collecting the money for the CLOSED Community Centre?

Community Centre or political headquarters.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is questioning the big sign now erected outside the Community Centre of St. Barnabas on Market Street, the constituency of the outgoing MP Shanendon Cartwright.

Now BP was on the ground in St. Barnabas this week and we noticed the Community Center has one big “DUTTY” red poster with the outgoing MP’s name on it.

All constituency community centres cannot have political colours or signs reflecting the political party of the MP. But this MP is your usual FNM LAWBREAKER!

The next question we have is who owns the community centre in St Barnabas? And we wonder if the MP is collecting the rent for the Centre which is NOT OPEN? WHAT IS THIS? We at BP will soon find out who is being paid for the centre.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard we know does not want the outgoing MP on the candidates list and could also be axed like Dr Hubert Minnis, Iram Lewis and Adrian Gibson. Time will tell!

Anyway, the outgoing MP wants to run to Killarney to avoid the CUT-YOU-KNOW-WHAT that is coming for the FNM in St. Barnabas. It ain’t long nah!

But we ga report and let yinner decide!