Chipman tells Minnis: Please move on!

FNM in CRISIS UNDER PINTARD! Zharvago Laing now attacks Minnis on National Radio…

Happier times with Hubert Minnis and Reece Chipman

by: thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Former Centreville MP Reece Chipman has delivered a blunt message to Killarney MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis: “Please move on.”

Chipman’s remarks follow the Free National Movement’s (FNM) announcement that it will not renominate Dr. Minnis as the party’s candidate for Killarney in the next general election.

The decision has stirred public discussion, particularly after Minnis expressed his displeasure with the way the news was delivered, stating that he believes his “work is not done” in the constituency.

Though Minnis stopped short of confirming whether he would run as an independent, his statement hinted at potential political moves outside the FNM.

Chipman, who served as Centreville MP under Minnis’s leadership, criticized his former party leader’s response and urged him to respect the party’s decision. “We thank you for your service sir,” Chipman said.

“As a Killarney Constituent, please move on. The next election is about national relevance and our leadership is moving in that direction.”

Chipman’s comments also carry personal undertones. In 2018, Minnis fired him as chairman of the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC).

Minnis, who led the party to victory in 2017 but lost the government in 2021, has remained a vocal figure in Bahamian politics despite relinquishing the party’s leadership to Michael Pintard.