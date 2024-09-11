Arrival of INTERPOL President and Secretary General for INTERPOL’S 26th Americas Regional Conference

President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Clayton Fernander at LPIA.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi arrived at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) Tuesday, September 10, for INTERPOL’S 26th Americas Regional Conference, September 11-13, 2024 at Atlantis. He was welcomed by Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Clayton Fernander, officers, and an Honour Guard. Also welcomed was Secretary General of INTERPOL, Jurgen Stock, who arrived on the same flight. Photos show welcoming ceremonies at LPIA.

Attached are Welcome Remarks by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander at the Opening Ceremonies of the conference, September 11; and a press release from INTERPOL, issued September 11, on the objectives of the conference.

BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham