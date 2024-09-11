PHA Observes World Suicide Prevention Day with Symposium on Awareness

PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards and PHA Officials at the symposium to bring more awareness to this mental health issue.

Mrs Ann Marie Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Due to the disturbing rise in suicide attempts in The Bahamas, more than 50 in 2023 — the Public Hospitals Authority held a symposium to bring more awareness to this mental health issue.

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 was observed as World Suicide Prevention Day and the symposium held at Zion Baptist Church South Beach focused on the global triennial theme 2024-2026: “Changing the Narrative On Suicide” with the call to action to “Start the Conversation.”

The call to action encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention.

That was the message from Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Spouse of the Prime Minister, as she brought greetings during the opening ceremony.

“As we come together on this World Suicide Prevention Day, I am deeply honored to stand before you and bring greetings to such an event that, I hope, will bring much needed awareness, healing, and hope to those who struggle in silence.”

The objective of the symposium was to shine a much-needed light on an issue that continues to affect families, friends, and communities across the nation.

“Recently, we have seen a disturbing rise in suicide attempts and cases here in The Bahamas. These are not just statistics; they represent real lives, real families, and real pain. This rise signals a critical need for increased awareness, accessible mental health care, and open conversations about the challenges faced by those in emotional distress,” Mrs. Davis said.

Reportedly, there were more than 50 suicide attempts in the country in 2023.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye or play busy as the numbers increase. There are people that you encounter every day that are dealing with stress. Even some people in this very room may be familiar with that battle of life or death. That is why today’s event is so important – because together, we can amplify awareness,” said Mrs. Davis.

She pointed out that mental illness is like other illnesses and there is no shame in checking one’s mental health like one does physical health.

“It is my hope that today’s event not only allows opportunities for exchanging ideas and insight, but also that it revitalizes the drive to prevent suicide and promote mental well- being in The Bahamas,” Mrs. Davis said.

Dr. Eldonna Boisson, PAHO/WHO Country Representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands noted that World Suicide Prevention Day, celebrated annually on 10 September, is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It focuses attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, government, and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented,” she said.

In the Americas annually, an average of 100,000 people die by suicide, and for every suicide, it is estimated that there are at least 20 suicide attempts. That’s two million attempts.

“The English-speaking Caribbean has the second highest suicide rate, after North America,” Dr Boisson said.

In 2019, nearly 80 percent of the suicide deaths occurred among males; but between 2000 and 2019, there was a sharper increase in suicides among females compared to males.

Between 2000 and 2019, the suicide rate in the region increased by 17 percent, with the Americas being the only WHO Region to show an increase during this period. The largest proportion of suicides, 38 percent, were among adults aged 40–69, followed closely by persons aged 70+ years of age at 33 percent.

“The good news is that we can do something about these terrible statistics, we can change the narrative on suicide by implementing evidence-based interventions for suicide prevention,” she said.

Such interventions are: limiting access to the means of suicide such as medications, firearms, and other weapons; interacting with the media for responsible reporting of suicide and awareness-raising on suicide prevention; and early detection, access, management and follow-up of persons affected by suicidal behaviours.

