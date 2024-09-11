School administrators return to the classrooms after a failed attempt yesterday to call in sick…

Education bus contracts taken.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning all administration will returned back to work after a failed attempt to call-in sick yesterday.

BP is learning most of the administration received reassignment letters up to Tuesday evening.

We know Uriah McPhee Primary School is still without a Principal because the individuals assigned to the campus refused to move. How sad.

Many schools are with Senior Mistresses and Masters while some have an abundance of administrators.

Bahamas Press is calling on all educators to work with the system. Do not let down the children who are hungry to develop their space in the world and need your guidance.

We report yinner decide!