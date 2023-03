Graham Thordarson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Mr Graham Thordarson, a self-employed graphic artist, who was once worked at Signarama Bahamas and Atkins Imaging Signshop.

Graham was the son of actor Vivica Watkins ….. and was himself a regular on the stage at the Dundas and with James Catalyn and Friends.

May he rest in peace.