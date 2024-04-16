Artist John Beadle passes at 60…

John Beadle, 60.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of junkanoo cultural artist Mr John Beadle. He passed away at his Nassau East this morning after losing his battle to cancer. He was 60-years-old.

Beadle was a multi-disciplinary artist and masterful artisan. He described universal narratives with an incredible proficiency that manifests into meticulous presentations that elevate the raw and the common materials he often uses.

Painter, sculptor, mixed media and installation artist, Beadle created bodies of work that touch on migration, labor, security and the perception of value given to certain materials, objects and people.

Trained as a painter/printmaker, Beadle also presented an impressive practice in the traditional arts of Junkanoo, having served as a principal designer and sculptor in the One Family Junkanoo group.

He was born in Nassau in 1964. He began his formal fine art studies at The College of the Bahamas, where after having completed the core subjects of the program he transferred. He received a BFA at the Rhode Island School of Design and an MFA in Painting at Tyler School of Art, Temple University, spending a period of time studying in Rome.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. May his soul rest in peace.