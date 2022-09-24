Attempted murderer escapes police custody

NASSAU| A bail violator who was jailed for 15 months remains at large after he escaped from police custody on Friday.

London Rahming, 25, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his bail for attempted murder by cutting off his ankle monitor at an arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

She sentenced him to 15 months in prison but Rahming didn’t make it to prison because he escaped from the cell block at the courts.

The circumstances of his escape have not been revealed.

Rahming, who runs Easy Car Wash, was on bail for attempted murder after he live-streamed himself shooting at a home on March 14.

