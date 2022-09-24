ANDROS HAS LOST A GIANT!!! ALPHONSO SMITH PASSES…

Mr Alponso Smith

ANDROS| Bahamas Press is reporting this morning the passing of a gentle giant Alphonso Smith.

The Nicholls Town, Andros resident slipped away last evening. He was a strong supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party and a Brave defender of the community of North Andros.

Smith fought for people, all people, and was a loyal and dedicated won of the soil. He formally served as a senior manager at the Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation.

Bahamas Press this morning lifts up his family and his beloved wider Andros community in this period of loss.

May his soul be granted rest eternal in the heavens.