The Bahamas Celebrates with the United States 246th Independence Anniversary

Deputy PM Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper along with Hon. Wayne Munroe Q.C. and Chief Justice Brian Moree Q.C. on U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Commonwealth of the Bahamas joined the United States of America in celebrating its 246th Year of Independence, aboard the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Lassen (DDG 82) on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The ceremony took place while the vessel was in port at Prince George Wharf, Nassau Harbour, under the theme: ‘From Sea to Shining Sea.’

The Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation brought brief remarks on behalf of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. During the official Toast, he acknowledged the close, endearing ties between the United States and The Bahamas. The same sentiments were expressed by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Usha E. Pitts, U.S. Embassy, Nassau, and Admiral Daryl L. Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Participating in the Cake Cutting Ceremony to celebrate U.S. Independence Day, of July 4 were: Commander of USS Lassen, Christopher P. Turmel; Ms. Pitts; the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security; Admiral Daryl L. Caudle, Commander of U.S Fleet Forces Command; Deputy Prime Minister Cooper; Mrs. Cecilia Cooper; and Sir Brian Moree, Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Also in attendance at the reception were Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Director General (Actg.) of Tourism Latia Duncombe; dignitaries and government officials.