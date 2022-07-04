Health Minister congratulates first graduates of Doctors Hospital Institute of Learning

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health & Wellness, the Hon. Michael Darville, delivered congratulatory remarks during the inaugural commencement ceremony for over 100 graduates of the Institute of Learning at Doctors Hospital.

The event was held at Evangelistic Temple, July 4, 2022. The ceremony was held under the theme, ‘Scholars Today, Leaders Tomorrow.’

Also in attendance was the Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin. Minister Darville commended Doctors Hospital President & CEO, Dr. Charles Diggiss and his team for their hard work and contributions to the healthcare system in the country.

He also encouraged the graduates to stay focused and to always approach their profession with the best attitude.

Guest speaker was Board Member, former Bahamas Government Permanent Secretary Mrs. Elma Garraway. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

