Goombay Summer Fest goes live in GB on Thursday

GOOMBAY RE-LAUNCH – Goombay Summer Festival will be re-launched in Grand Bahama on Thursday, July 7 at Taino Beach. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey (centre); general manager of the Ministry of Tourism, Grand Bahama, Sanique Culmer (second from right) and sponsors were excited to share the news during a press conference at Taino Beach on Monday, July 4. Shown from left are: Garth Bassette, manager of Bahamas Distilling Company; Wanda Strachan, Aliv Mobile Sales Manager; Nuvie Chotoosingh, Ministry of Tourism; and Yamease Swain, Independent Sales Representative for Kanoo. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Goombay Summer Festival in Grand Bahama will re-launch on Thursday, July 7, at Taino Beach: residents and visitors are invited to join in the celebration.

During a press conference at the Goombay Summer Festival site on Taino Beach, Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, said she was pleased to announce the official return of Goombay, the signature cultural event for the island.

It is anticipated that thousands of festival goers will enjoy the festivities. “Our goal is to attract and increase the amount of expenditure on our island each year, and we are prepared to make this a worthwhile event for both our visitors and our residents,” said the Minister.

Stating the event is expected to exceed all expectations, Minister Moxey urged residents to come out and enjoy all that Goombay has to offer.

“Goombay Summer Festival is back, and tourism is alive and well.”

As the events capital of the country, Minister Moxey said, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, there will be a year-round calendar of events.

Newly-appointed general manager of the Ministry of Tourism, Grand Bahama office, Ms. Sanique Culmer said she too is pleased with the re-launch of Goombay Summer Festival, an event that was “her baby” when she was stationed in Grand Bahama. She also encouraged residents and visitors to come out and bring the family as Goombay is a wholesome event.

The cultural celebration will be held each Thursday in July at Taino Beach featuring local cuisine, crafts, and entertainment.

Some of the sponsors for the event include Aliv, Bahamas Distilling Company, Kalik, Kanoo and many others.