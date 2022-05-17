Bahamas Delegation Travels to Mexico to Meet with Top Tourism Officials

Discussions to focus on increasing Mexican tourist arrivals to The Bahamas

Tourism officials in Mexico bolstering arrivals for the Bahamas!

MEXICO| Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Consultant in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister, Global Relations Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), will lead a tourism delegation to Mexico in an effort to bolster arrivals in The Bahamas. The five-day trip, 16 -20 May, will include meetings in three major Mexican cities: Mexico City the capital; Guadalajara; and Monterrey, all of which have direct connections, three flights per week, through Panama to Nassau on Copa Airlines.

Also joining the meetings will be representatives from Bahamas tourism stakeholders including Margaritaville at Sea Paradise Cruises; major hotels and resorts in The Bahamas, namely Atlantis Paradise Island Bahama; RIU Palace Paradise Island; Sandals Resorts; Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach; Warwick Paradise Island Resort; and airline partners from Copa Airlines and American Airlines.

Senator Rolle said, “We want to showcase the wonderful and unparalleled experiences awaiting Mexican tourists in our 16 main destinations across our archipelago of 700 islands and 2000 cays and simultaneously promote why it remains better in The Bahamas.”

Last year, nearly 4,000 Mexicans visited The Bahamas generating an estimated $10 million plus. Prior to the pandemic, visitor arrivals from Mexico averaged between 6,000 – 8,000 annually, generating close to $15 million.

Mexico is the 10th most populous country by area and world’s 15 th largest economy by nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and the per capita GDP.

Added Sen. Rolle: “Mexican travellers are always listed among the top three countries in Latin America with the most visitors to The Bahamas. During the pandemic, we saw their arrivals and stay overs increase, and we are encouraged by this trend and what we have witnessed over the past couple of years. We have no doubt that the number of Mexican tourists can and will greatly increase.”

The Islands of The Bahamas offer unique experiences for everyone, from family holidays with spectacular water parks, honeymoons and romantic experiences, fishing, golf, corporate meetings and incentive trips at world-class resorts and exclusive boutique hotels that can be reached by regular flights, yacht or private plane.

Apart from Copa Airlines, travellers can easily travel to The Islands of The Bahamas from the three main cities of Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey on flights via American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines that connect through the most important airports in the United States to islands in The Bahamas such as: Nassau (NAS), Freeport (FPO), The Exumas (GGT), Eleuthera (NLH), Marsh Harbour (MHH), among other islands.