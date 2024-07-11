Bahamas Independence 51st Anniversary celebrated at Independence Park in Grand Bahama

Honour Guard Ready to receive Minister Ginger Moxey to inspect the parade at the 51th Independence celebrations

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Hundreds of Grand Bahamians turned out at Independence Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for the 51st annual pre-Independence festivities. The first half of the event was conducted by the Grand Bahama Christian Council. It featured several individual church choirs, a combined choir and individual gospel artists.

President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council Rev. Kenneth Lewis preached the sermon, which called for unity among all Bahamians. He noted that while The Bahamas has come a long way in the past 51 years, there is still much more work to be done to move the country to the next level of growth.

The second half of the Tuesday night’s ceremony was the cultural expression, where entertainers from around the country performed cultural songs and dance. Performers included the Police Pop Band, Charade Taylor, Veronica Bishop, Sweet Emily, the Grand Bahama Dance Theatre, St. George’s High School pop band and others.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey carried out the Inspection of the Guard, before the Bahamian Flag was raised at midnight.

Minister Ginger Moxey inspects the parade at the 51th Independence celebrations and speaks with a Customs Officer.