BAHAMAS MOORINGS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF THE BAHAMAS MUTUALLY DECIDE NOT TO PROCEED WITH MOORING INITIATIVE

Nassau, The Bahamas – February 24, 2025 – Bahamas Moorings Ltd. expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of The Bahamas for the opportunity to collaborate on a project aimed at protecting the country’s invaluable marine environment. After careful consideration and extensive discussions, both parties have mutually agreed that the proposed mooring venture will not proceed.

This decision was not made lightly. Both Bahamas Moorings and the Government share a deep commitment to marine conservation, sustainable tourism, and responsible boating practices.

The need for a structured and well-regulated mooring system remains evident, as unregulated anchoring continues to impact fragile marine ecosystems, including coral reefs and seagrass beds—critical habitats that sustain biodiversity and support The Bahamas’ economy.

We fully support the Government’s ongoing efforts to explore solutions that align with conservation goals while considering the needs of local communities and the broader public.

We deeply appreciate the collaboration with the Government and all stakeholders who have engaged in this important conversation. We look forward to future opportunities to contribute to environmental stewardship in meaningful ways.