Former PM daughter Kelly Ingraham passes following short illness…

Daughter of former PM Kelly Ingraham

NASSAU| Condolences are pouring into the home of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham upon hearing the passing of his beloved daughter Kelly Ingraham.

Kelly was taken to a US hospital last week to undergo treatment following a short illness, which was said to be not life threatening.

She passed away a short time ago.

Young Kelly was the former Chair for the Straw Market Authority in the last term of the Minnis Administration, and was an aspiring potential candidate in the upcoming General Election for North Abaco seat.

Bahamas Press expresses our deep condolences to Former PM Hubert and wife Deloris Ingraham on Kelly’s passing.

May she rest in peace.