Statement from the Government of The Bahamas-on-Bahamas Moorings Ltd

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Government of The Bahamas wishes to advise the public that Bahamas Moorings Ltd., a Bahamian-owned company in which the government holds equity, has been granted a seabed lease to install 253 moorings at key locations throughout the Exuma Cays (excluding the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park), subject to conditions set by the government. This $2.5 million private investment represents a significant step forward in marine conservation and sustainable boating infrastructure, helping to protect The Bahamas’ delicate marine environment while ensuring responsible anchoring practices.

The Cabinet of The Bahamas approved the project in June 2022. In January 2025, Bahamas Moorings Ltd. was granted a lease agreement. This approval was contingent on the group obtaining all necessary governmental approvals. However, the Government has been notified that preliminary activities under the lease agreement commenced prior to the group receiving all of the required approvals – including the requirement of public consultation. Thus, the government has issued a cease-and-desist order.

The public is further advised that a Request for Proposal was not required, as the project is a private commercial venture, albeit in the national interest, not involving government expenditures, and was proposed to the Government.

Protecting Marine Ecosystems & Preventing Anchor Damage

For years, unregulated anchoring has significantly damaged coral reefs and seagrass beds—critical marine habitats supporting biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Recent research by Beneath the Waves, a leading marine science organisation, has documented a 20-30% decline in seagrass coverage in parts of the Exuma Cays over the past decade, underscoring the urgent need for action.

Installing these moorings will help preserve marine ecosystems while enhancing navigational safety by reducing anchor-related destruction and minimising seabed disturbance.

Implementation of Eco-Mooring Technology

The project will utilize eco-friendly moorings with helical anchors, a system successfully implemented in mooring fields at the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, Staniel Cay, and Elizabeth Harbour, Georgetown. These moorings will help organize anchoring patterns, improve vessel safety, and reduce the environmental impact of unregulated anchoring. Additional benefits include a reduction in sediment disruption, carbon loss, and greenhouse gas emissions.

This initiative is also a key component of the Bahamas Blue Carbon Project, which aims to generate funding through carbon credit sales linked to the protection of seagrass beds and marine sediment—critical natural carbon sinks.

Supporting Climate Research & Local Communities

Beyond conservation, the mooring project will facilitate the collection of valuable environmental data to support research and global conservation efforts. These efforts align with the government’s broader climate initiatives and long-term goals for ocean health and sustainability.

Economic & Regulatory Framework

Under the terms of the seabed lease agreement, the Port Department will receive rental fees, and Inland Revenue will receive VAT and business license fees. When the mooring fields are functional, boaters are expected to use them and pay a fee once connected to a mooring or anchored within one of the mooring fields. The fees per vessel will range from $0.50 a day per foot for smaller vessels to $1.00 a day per foot for the bigger yachts.

This initiative underscores The Bahamas’ commitment to sustainable tourism, responsible marine management, and the long-term preservation of its world-renowned marine environment.

February 23, 2025

Commonwealth of The Bahamas