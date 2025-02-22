12th homicide victim claims the life of 20-year-old Quintero Arnett – SOMEONE MUST KNOW AT LEAST ONE OF THE KILLERS!

Scenes at the 12th homicide incident unfolding on Dunmore Street.

NASSAU| Homegrown terror is what has been described following a shooting in a community in the capital early Saturday.

Police say, shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers were alerted to the incident via ShotSpotter Technology, which detected gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 20-year-old Quintero Arnett. He sat in a vehicle along with his four year old daughter as gunmen opened fire on Arnett which flew around the child.

The scene took place outside a breakfast establishment in the area. There five males approached, fired multiple rounds with high-powered weapons, and fled west on Dunmore Street in a white Juke Japanese model vehicle. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived but confirmed the victim had no vital signs of life.

So with all the technology, all these cameras, all these eyes on the streets and five killers could evade all these people on an island 21 X 7. This marks the 12th homicide under investigation this year.

