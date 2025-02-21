Belinda Wilson to be rejected as FNM Candidate for Carmichael after applying!

Belinda Wilson and Michael Pintard aka da GREAT PRETENDER!

NASSAU| Despite her best efforts to become a candidate for the Free National Movement in the upcoming General Elections, BP is learning Party Leader Michael Pintard will not accept Belinda Wilson as the candidate for Carmichael.

Sources deep inside the FNM tell BP the unhinged Belinda Wilson is “not someone we in the Party are looking to in Leadership.”

Wilson this week came out reading an FNM script against Bahamians as she attacked the hiring of Bahamian consultants inside the Government by the Davis Government.

Consultants have always been hired in Government and, deservingly so, Bahamians should be given jobs over foreigners whether retired or not.

Wilson would rather foreigners get a job with the Bahamas Government over Bahamians, a usual narrative by FNMs which was played out in the sale of BTC. Those who support the FNM HATE BAHAMIANS! WHAT IS THIS?!

Anyway, Belinda will not be getting any nomination from the FNM. Perhaps someone who retired from the Green Party will get the nod from the FNM Leader. WHO KNOWS! Remember now, BP was the first to tell yinner that!

We report yinner decide!