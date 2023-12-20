Bahamas Press is reporting another death of a Bimini resident…

BIMINI| The community of Bimini is today saddened by the death of yet another one of its residents.

Mr. Cecil Greene affectionately called “Junior and Fatty” passed away early this morning in hospital following a brief illness.

His mother, the late SC Betty Kemp of Bimini and West End, Grand Bahama, was buried in late October. Then, his mother’s sister, Karen Smith of West End died the Monday following the recent PLP National Convention.

Karen and her late husband Shivo Smith were famous for the pickled conchs and pancakes in West End.

Mr. Greene, you should know was the driver for the Ministry of Education schools on the island of Bimini and was well loved by the students.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.