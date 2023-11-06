Bahamas Young Chef high school competitors have tutorial at UB, by US Meat Export Federation consultant, on meat handling

NASSAU, Bahamas| Students representing a cross-section of schools gathered at the University of The Bahamas, the College of Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts, and Leisure Management for a first US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Workshop conducted by Elizabeth A. Wunderlich, Caribbean Manager and Consultant.

The workshop focused on meat handling techniques in preparation for the upcoming Bahamas Young Chef Competitions. The event was held on Friday, 3rd November, 2023. Present was Chef Gerald Rolle, Chief Judge.