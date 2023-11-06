BAMSI Gifts Primary Schools With Fruit Trees

Sadie Curtis Primary

Nassau, Bahamas, November 2 nd , 2023 – The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) visited three primary schools, Sadie Curtis Primary, Claridge Primary and Gerald Cash Primary, as part of its One-2-One Tree Planting campaign. The goal of the campaign is to change the landscape of the nation by growing more native fruit trees, strengthen the level of food security, build sustainability and increase access to healthy food for local communities. Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, BAMSI Chairman, joined by the member of parliament for each constituency encouraged the students to be a part of the movement to get involved in agriculture and backyard farming to help the Bahamas create a food secure future for everyone.

Sadie Curtis: Executive Chairman Tyrel Young, along with the Hon. Jamahl D. Strachan, Member of Parliament for Nassau Village, were greeted by the Sadie Curtis Primary School Sixth Grade Class, Principal Sherado Gibson and members of his teaching and administrative staff.

The students were able to participate in the planting of Mango and Soursop trees. The team also visited the school’s greenhouse, where Chairman Young and Mr. Strachan explained the objective of the campaign, encouraged the students to understand the importance of agriculture, and the role that native plants play in supporting the health of local communities in the Bahamas. They also pointed out how the industry offers a wide array of career choices for them.

Clarige Primary School: Students of Claridge Primary School were recently gifted a mango and an avocado tree as part of the Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institutue’s (BAMSI) One-2-One Tree Planting campaign. Led by Executive Chairman Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, the short term goal of the campaign is to plant one fruit tree in every constituency in the Bahmas. In the long term, the campaign hopes to plant a fruit tree for every Bahamian citizen as part of the government’s mandate to improve food security, and support environmental conservation and sustainability. On hand for the brief ceremony were Myrtle Andrews, representative of Urban Renewal (Marathon); Jenny Hutcheson, Principal of Claridge Primary; Lillimae Longley, Manager of Operations, representing Member of Parliament for Marathon Lisa Rahming.

Gerald Cash Primary School: BAMSI’s One-2-One Tree Planting campaign visited Gerald Cash Primary School to plant seagrape and mango trees with members of the school’s sixth grade class and prefect division. Heading the team were BAMSI’s Executive Chairman Senator, the Hon. Tyrel Young, who was accompanied by the Hon. Keith Bell, Member of Parliament for Carmichael. Principal of Gerald Cash Primary Sharon Williams, members of the school’s administrative team and

faculty personnel were also on hand for the planting.

