MOHW Launches 2023 Nursing Cadet Programme

Students enrolled in the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Nursing Cadet Programme 2023 at the launch ceremony held Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Boyd Road.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Health and Wellness officially launched its Nursing Cadet Programme 2023 aimed at attracting the best students to the healthcare profession.

Under the theme: “Nursing Cadets: The Future of Nursing”, the programme was launched during a ceremony held Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Boyd Road.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Colin Higgs underscored the importance of the programme, while also congratulating the students for accepting the challenge.

“This initiative is a beacon of hope, not only for the Ministry of Health & Wellness but for the entire healthcare landscape in The Bahamas and I congratulate the cadets,” said Mr. Higgs.

The Nursing Cadet Programme has been crafted with great care to attract bright and ambitious students from both government and private secondary schools in New Providence and the Family Islands. These students embark on a journey towards a fulfilling career in Nursing. The programme also exposes dedicated cadets to the essential activities, skills and clinical practices that define the world of Nursing.

“I am delighted that subsequent to the relaunch of the Nursing Cadet Programme last year, embracing the opportunities of the programme are 366 promising students who are demonstrating their commitment to becoming the future of Nursing in The Bahamas,” Mr. Higgs said.

He then encouraged all the cadets to remain steadfast in their pursuit of knowledge and growth, adding that their journey is a significant step towards becoming the nurses the nation needs.

“I see our future midwives, eye specialist nurses, community nurses, Principal Nursing Officers and Directors of Nursing here in this room today,” he noted.

According to Mr. Higgs, the nursing profession is not just a career but also a calling. “It is a vocation that thrives when compassion, dedication, resilience, selfless service and a commitment to excellence are present,” he said.

Pointing out that the global demand for healthcare professionals is on the rise, the permanent secretary stressed that the important role of nurses in the country’s healthcare system cannot be overstated.

Colin Higgs, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, addresses the Nursing Cadet Programme 2023 launch ceremony held Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Boyd Road.

He then charged: “As Nursing Cadets you are answering the call, however you should be aware that the path you have chosen is not an easy one, but it is a path that leads to healing, comfort and hope for those in need. Your contributions will make a lasting impact on the health and well-being in our beautiful Bahamaland.”

Mr. Higgs also congratulated the facilitators of the programme for their expertise, guidance and support deemed invaluable in shaping the next generation of nurses. “Together we are building a strong foundation for the future of healthcare,” he said.

And, to the parents, he thanked them for their support in nurturing the talents of their children; the support necessary as they embark on this journey.

“The Nursing Cadet Programme is not only a programme but a promise to a brighter and healthier future for The Bahamas. I encourage our cadets to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication and I look forward to witnessing the incredible impact you will make on our healthcare system,” Mr. Higgs said.