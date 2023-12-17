Bahamasair Addresses Recent Flight Disruptions, Assures Readiness for Holiday Travel Demand

Bahamasair 737

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamasair extends its sincere apologies to our valued customers for the inconveniences caused by recent flight delays and cancellations resulting from unforeseen weather events, equipment issues, and infrastructure challenges.

We understand the frustration these disruptions have caused and deeply regret any inconvenience experienced by our passengers.

The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority, and we assure the public that every effort is being made to enhance our operations.

As we approach the holiday travel season, we are prepared and fully committed to serving our customers efficiently and reliably. In our commitment to meeting the increased demand during this festive period, Bahamasair has taken proactive measures to bolster our fleet.

We are proud to announce the addition of a refurbished Boeing 737, enhancing our capacity to accommodate the surge in travel. Additionally, we have engaged in strategic wet leases to augment our resources and ensure smoother operations during this high-demand period.

We stand firm in our dedication to upholding the highest safety standards while striving to provide exceptional service to every traveler.

We recognize the trust our passengers place in us, and we assure you that our team is working tirelessly to rectify recent challenges and provide a seamless and pleasant travel experience for all.

Bahamasair values the continued support and understanding of our passengers and the public at large.

We remain committed to our mandate of reliable and safe air travel for the people of The Bahamas and our visitors.