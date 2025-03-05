Bahamasair flight attendant on the run after smuggling $100K seized at Cap-Haïtien airport, source says | BREAKING NEWS

Haitian police arrested two people in the suspected money laundering case, marking the fifth Cap-Haïtien airport crime-related arrest in a week

Passengers on line on the runway of the Hugo Chavez Cap-Haitien International Airport before boarding a Sunrise Airways flight in January 2025. Photo by Onz Chery/ The Haitian Times

BY ONZ CHÉRY/ https://haitiantimes.com/

CAP-HAÏTIEN, Haiti — Agents from Haiti’s Brigade for the Fight against Drug Trafficking (BLTS) intercepted more than $100,000 at Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien International Airport from a Bahamasair flight on March 1, a source familiar with the case told The Haitian Times.

Police apprehended a Haitian man and woman, Lucken Clervilus and Erilène Bernadin, as suspects connected to the case. However, the flight attendant who allegedly handed Clervilus the bag of cash avoided arrest by quickly boarding the return flight to Nassau before investigators could detain her, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by their employer to discuss the matter publicly.

Authorities have not disclosed the flight attendant’s identity, and her whereabouts remain unknown. The Haitian National Police (PNH) have yet to comment on the case, but Arold Jean, the spokesperson for the Northern Department, said he plans to hold a press conference and provide the details on March 5.

Bahamasair, an airline wholly owned by the Bahamian government, operates flights between Nassau and Cap-Haïtien. According to sources at Hugo Chavez International Airport, the cash seized by the PNH special agents originated from Nassau.

Bahamasair’s manager in Cap-Haïtien denied The Haitian Times’ request for an interview.

Ongoing security crackdown at Cap-Haïtien airport

Police have recently intensified security at Cap-Haïtien’s airport following reports of fake visas, counterfeit tickets and other fraudulent activities. The latest arrests bring the total number of detentions at the airport to at least five in the past week.

On Feb. 23, authorities arrested Cald Philippe, an immigration agent accused of making a woman pay for a ticket to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, with a fake visa. That same day, police also detained an unidentified suspect for allegedly taking a photo of an immigration officer on duty and sending it to gang members.

On Feb. 22, police arrested Kenelson Viléus for allegedly selling counterfeit plane tickets. Viléus denied the accusations, according to local journalist Gérard Maxineau.

Authorities continue to investigate the money laundering case and broader security concerns at the Cap-Haïtien airport, which has been the only facility operating for commercial flights to and from the United States since Nov. 12, 2024.

Haiti’s largest international airport, Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, has been banned by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after gangs opened fire on three U.S.-based carriers, including Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.