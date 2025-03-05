A traffic accident, a suicide incident and a pastor passes in the community of Abaco | BREAKING NEWS

Scenes from that Abaco crash Wednesday morning.

Abaco| There was an accident in the Forest Drive Dundas Town, Abaco community this morning. EMS quickly attended to the victim who was involved in the incident with another vehicle. The victim’s condition is unknown, however, he was taken for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police on Guana Cay are investigating an alleged suicide incident in that part of the country. Guana Cay is just a few miles east from Treasure Cay Abaco mainland.

And Abaco is reporting the passing of Pastor Kevin Sawyer. He also died on Wednesday. Pastor Sawyer was a pastor at the Marsh Harbour Gospel Chapel. The church was a cay shelter point following Dorian. We at BP send condolences to his wife Kathy and family in this most difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!