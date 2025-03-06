Did Candia Dames plant the story favouring Shanendon Cartwright for Leader of the FNM?

Guardian Letterwriter says Cartwight has the temperament for FNM leader – but forget how he lost his cool and threw the mace out of Parliament in December!

Shanendon Cartwright MP

NASSAU| The Nassau Guardian is getting more interesting by the minute and a letter planted in the newspaper this morning is calling for new leadership in the FNM.

Janice Kemp (who we believe might be a Shanendon Cartwright relative working in the Guardian) on March 5th wrote a letter published by the paper with the headline “Cartwright Should Lead the FNM”.

In the letter the writer exposed the lacklustre leadership of Michael Pintard, writing that the Opposition Leader has been in place for three years now and yet, “…the FNM has struggled to regain its footing. The party is stuck in a cycle of reactionary policies. failing to set a compelling national agenda.”

Now what Kemp does not know, but perhap is hinting at, is the fact that Pintard was always an interim leader for someone else. We at BP could tell FNMs from day one that Pintard is NOT THE PROMISE!

But what was shocking was how Kemp adopted Cartwright (Candia Dames’ Nephew) as the future of the party. She suggests that Cartwright presents a stronger alternative, adding that he brings cross-party appeal and an ability – far better than Michael Pintard – to connect with non-FNM voters.

The writer suggests leadership is about temperament, suggesting; “Cartwright has shown that he is steady, thoughtful and deliberate.”

We at Bahamas Press wondered where KEMP was when that same steady and thoughtful Cartwright ran hot and lost his cool on December 4th, disrupted the speech of the PM, wet with water the Speaker Hon. Patricia Deveaux, injured and hospitalized a police officer when he grabbed the parliamentary mace and tossed it out of the chamber through a nearby window? Where do you think Kemp was on that chaotic day?

Perhaps the letter published confirms that an inside party campaign is afoot, a larger plot by the “real” owners of the FNM to reset the leadership of the Party.

We know Cartwright is right now holding secret meetings to test a possible bid of the FNM. There are audios by FNMs floating around on social media echoing the same.

All we say is this: Former PM Hubert Minnis wants the leadership (again), FNM Chairman Duane Sands wants the leadership. Pintard has the leadership and today Shanendon Cartwright is being promoted as the future of the FNM.

All we say is this: Anything with more than one head is a monster!

We report yinner decide!