Female dies in traffic fatality in Forest Drive Abaco last night…

Abaco vendor AnnMarie Mills 57 is fatality victim on Abaco Thursday evening.

ABACO| Police on Abaco are once again investigating a traffic fatality on that island.

The incident involved a Silver Nissan Sunny driven by the victim AnnMarie Mills, 57. She was driving east along the Forest Drive community around 10pm while on her way home when a black Ford F-150 travelling west collided with her car. Both drivers sustained injuries, however, she died on scene.

The victim’s husband was home waiting on her to arrive when he got a call of the incident.

Meanwhile, police on Abaco had a busy night with accidents. The first occurred in Front Street Dundas Town Abaco where two vehicles collided. There was no serious injuries in that incident. Then later An SUV flipped over several times in the Spring City Community. The driver left the scene unharmed but the vehicle is a write-off.

Bahamas Press continues to warn motorists to drive within the speed limits with due care and attention. SPEED KILLS!

We report yinner decide!