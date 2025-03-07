Is Bahamasair in the Money Laundering Business? And why has the airline agent involved not arrested as yet in $100,000 Cap-Haïtien exchange?

$100K Cap-Haïtien exchange speaks volumes of security at LPIA!

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamasair officials are responding to a story first posted on Bahamas Press via our affiliates down in Haiti.

We reported how an airline flight agent has been accused by the Haitian police of allegedly handed A Haitian national the bag of cash with some $100,000 as the aircraft landed on the island nation.

In a statement as international investigative teams closed in on the incident said that the airline, “is aware of an alleged incident that occurred at the Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien International Airport in Haiti on March 1, 2025, involving a Bahamasair flight from Nassau, Bahamas.”

“Bahamasair is taking this matter very seriously and is reviewing all relevant procedures to ensure that our stringent security measures are upheld. The airline is cooperating fully with the Haitian National Police and other relevant authorities. The Royal Bahamas Police Force and our local Interpol have also been contacted to launch an investigation.”

The statement continued, “No further updates will be released until we have been informed with further facts on this matter.“

We at BP know more than we are reporting and we wonder who is the flight attendant who has now entrapped an entire airline in a possible Drug/Money Smuggling operation.

We at BP call on Bahamasair to hand over and or make public the person (s) involved in this crime or yinner ga have more problems than shared at this stage of the game!

We at BP are warning yinner! Again, we say we know more than we are reporting!

We report yinner decide!