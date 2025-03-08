Income Generated from the Road Traffic Department Used to Fund Public Projects

Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the Road Traffic Department is very serious about carrying out the provisions of the Road Traffic Act and related legislations.

“However, the Department is also considered a key revenue collection agency for the Government as the income generated is used to fund public projects and the Government’s operations,” the Transport Minister said during her Contribution to the 2024 – 2025 Mid-Year Budget Debate at the House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

She explained that between July 2024 and January 2025, the Department has collected over $24 million, which is higher than last year’s figure.

“While revenue collection is critical for the Road Traffic Department, we also recognize the need to enhance the ease of doing business with the Department. Hence, several actions have been taken.”

The Minister said in November, the Department commissioned an office space for the Road Traffic Department in Cat lsland. Further, it is expected that other offices will be commissioned in other Family Islands where there is a clear need and demand based on vehicle population.

She noted that action taken was to implement “Road Traffic Saturdays,” on New Providence to make it easier for working professionals to engage with the Road Traffic Department. “Through this initiative, the main office of the Department will open to the public on the last Saturday of every month following Government payday.”

Road Safety a Key Priority



The Transport Minister said the Government recognizes that road safety must be a key priority for the Road Traffic Department.

She said in 2024, more than 60 traffic fatalities were recorded – with young Bahamians under the age 45 as the leading casualty demographic.

“So far for 2025, 14 traffic fatalities have been reported, with the majority occurring on the island of New Providence.

“Just yesterday, our nation recorded two traffic fatalities. Already my Ministry and the Road Traffic Department have taken concrete steps to address this serious issue.

“We have installed road safety awareness billboards throughout New Providence and the Family Islands, with more to come.”

The Minister said, “We have released several video messages on road safety and increased our engagement with schools, especially high schools on road safety.

“Now we know that the Government cannot do it alone. And so, the private sector, especially the Baha Mar Resort Foundation, have strongly supported my Ministry’s efforts to improve road safety awareness.”

She explained that recently, through a generous donation valued at over $200,000 from the Foundation, pedestrian crossings have been improved around six schools in New Providence.

“I am pleased to share that the Ministry and the Baha Mar Resort Foundation will not only continue our partnership, but also expand the project to include the installation of radar warning speed signs.”

The Transport Minister said she strongly urges all Bahamians to drive within the speed limit and to wear a seatbelt. “Do not drink and drive. And please, adhere to the speed limit of 15mph in school zones.

“Quite alarmingly, we have observed too many drivers speeding around schools during school hours.”

She noted that this week, a driver contacted the Ministry to report that a young student on her way to Yellow Elder Primary School was almost hit by a speeding car while on the pedestrian crossing. “As drivers, we must do better. Please slow down. I repeat, as drivers, please slow down.”