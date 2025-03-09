Piss Poor Customer Service at “THE LONDON”! PISS POOR!

File photo

NASSAU| Now watch this now as we at Bahamas Press will have no choice but start calling out these businesses with piss poor customer service.

There was a time in the Bahamas when Customer Service was the watchword in businesses, but today, something has gone terribly wrong with multiple businesses across the country when it comes to service. Prices are HIGHER but customer service has gone to the dogs!

While BP’s guests were waiting in “The London” thru Charlotte Street for three hours on food, a complaint to the Manager, Mr. McPhee was made on the piss poor customer service; and guess what was his response? He replies that his workers are not robots!

So yinner are not robots but my money must just robotically land in ya register after a three hour wait?! WHAT IS THIS?

So if this is the case we will advise the Bahamian Public to NOT support “The London” or “Wild Thyme” because his employees “HIS WORDS” are not robots! And we JOE PUBLIC ARE NOT DA CONCH!

This is the second deep insult given to BP! And I ga tell yinner now – DAS THE LAST TIME YINNER GA SEE BP!

WE GONE!