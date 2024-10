Captain Jehu Edwards 82

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Retired Bahamasair’s Captain Jehu Edwards.

Captain Edwards was 82 residing in the community of #22 Linkford Street, in Nassau, Bahamas. He passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 29th, 2024.BP sends our sympathies to his wife Eloise Edwards; Children: Brent, Neil. Jason, and Jerome Edwards, Jerah Edwards- Gibson, and Tashfi Hanchell-Edwards

May he rest in peace.