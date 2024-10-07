To mark its Golden Jubilee, BIS pays a courtesy call on the Governor General

Pictured at the Courtesy Call are Governor General, HE Dame Cynthia Pratt, centre; BIS Director General Elcott Coleby, seated second left; Executive Director Diana Swann, seated second right; Assistant Director/Editorial Camilla Cheong, seated left; and Human Resources Manager Kathryn Campbell, seated right. Standing from left are Golden Jubilee Planning Committee Members: Photographer Denys Gomez; Senior Photographer Letisha Henderson; Administrative Assistant & Committee Co-Chair Cassandra McKenzie; Graphics Manager Mark Cunningham; Senior Information Officer Betty Vedrine; Senior Information Officer and Committee Chair, Lindsay Thompson; and Senior Photographer Patrick Hanna. (BIS Photo/Patrice Johnson)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt welcomed Bahamas Information Services (BIS) officials and members of its Golden Jubilee Planning Committee in a courtesy call, October 7, 2024 at Government House. BIS celebrates its golden jubilee this month, having been established in October 1974.

To celebrate, BIS has planned a number of commemorative events, including: a Courtesy Call on the Governor General, October 7; Church Service, October 13; Exhibition at the Mall at Marathon, October 16 and 17; and a Gala Night, October 19.

BIS, a central information channel linking people and government, reports on the work and policies of the government of the day, and archives those reports for the benefit of posterity. BIS also plays a very important part in the organized dissemination of the Bahamian story to the wider world.