Closure of Northern Bahamas Schools

Ministry of Education Youth Sports and Culture Headquarters on University Drive.

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, as a precautionary measure, announces the closure of schools in Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini and Grand Cay for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, October 8th, and Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions from Hurricane Milton.

Staff and students residing on the affected islands are urged to complete their preparations ahead of the approaching severe weather. The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training will continue to monitor the storm closely and provide updates as they are issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Remember, safety first, education always!