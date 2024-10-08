Statement On Bahamians In The Dade County, Palm Beach and Broward Counties In Florida

The Ministry has received a number of inquiries of Bahamians in the counties of South East Florida in relation to the impending hurricane.

The advice is the same as to other places in Florida. Please follow the instructions of the local authorities.

The authorities and the universities in those locales have not ordered evacuations. However, ultimately, one’s personal safety is always a judgment call, and in these circumstances, it is always better to err on the side of caution and act in your personal best interest. No government can make those decisions for you.

Bahamasair will honour all tickets from any port in Florida to Nassau or Freeport without penalty for the next four days.

