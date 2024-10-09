Prime Minister Davis Urges Vigilance as Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Northern Bahamas

Prime Minister Davis

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Hurricane Milton, now a powerful category 5 storm, is making its way toward the western coast of Florida. On its current trajectory, a direct hit for The Bahamas is not anticipated, however the islands of the northern Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Warning as local forecasters say tropical storm conditions are likely. Residents could begin feeling those conditions by Wednesday afternoon and into Friday, with the worst of those conditions happening on Thursday. By that time though, Milton is expected to be a low level category 1 hurricane.

In a live televised address Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Philip Davis briefed the nation on the approaching hurricane Milton and its potential impact on the northern Bahamas, particularly Bimini, Abaco and Grand Bahama. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of preparation and caution in such times.

“…Within the next 24 hours, it is important that you do all that you can to stay safe. The Disaster Risk Management Authority has issued detailed guidance on how best to prepare. Please don’t wait. If you haven’t already done so, start preparing now.

“I expect that those of you especially in Abaco and Grand Bahama may well find this time to be the cause of some anxiety. Given the projected path of Hurricane Milton, and the fact that is not projected to make landfall in The Bahamas, there is no need for panic or alarm. Even so, much has been learned and improved upon from past experiences. One of the lessons is that it is better to take extra precautions, rather than be taken by surprise by unforseen events. In other words, like my grandfather used to say: ‘it’s better to be safe than sorry.’ Focus your efforts on staying safe.”

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Officials from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology on Grand Bahama warn of localised flooding from heavy rainfall, especially with the ground already saturated from recent rainfall associated with a low pressure system hanging over the area.

Winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 45mph, and elevated sea levels on the south and west shores of Grand Bahama are anticipated Wednesday into Thursday and forecasters say expect the north side — East Grand Bahama, and also The Abacos, to experience the same Thursday into Friday.

Prime Minister Davis echoing the call of local forecasters to not panic, finalise any and all preparations, and follow advisories from official government sources, spoke of some of the efforts undertaken by his administration so far. “For the past several months, I have held monthly meetings with the Disaster Risk Management Team. Compared to what was in the past, the team has greatly enhanced the degree of national preparedness. They are co-ordinating efforts across all sectors, to ensure that the agency is ready to respond swiftly and effectively.

“The Family Island Administrators, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, the National Youth Guard, the Ministry of Works, and all our major agencies are on standby. They are ready to respond and deploy resources as needed to protect and support our communities. We remain in close touch with our partner agencies in the United States and in the region.”

Prime Minister Davis reassured the nation that the government is fully prepared to take necessary actions to protect lives and property.

It was announced Monday, October 7th that schools on Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, and Grand Cay would be closed until Friday, October 11th, for in-person teaching. The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, also announced the temporary closure of schools on several other islands to be indirectly impacted by hurricane Milton, namely Andros, The Berry Islands, New Providence and Eleuthera, and he encouraged Bahamians in Florida bracing for a direct hit from the category 5 Milton to stay strong.

“To those fellow Bahamians residing in Florida: I urge you to take this hurricane extremely seriously. If you are in Florida, Milton is a powerful and dangerous storm, and is forecast to remain so as it makes landfall on Florida’s coast. Please heed the warnings from local authorities, make necessary preparations, and take all measures to ensure your safety and that of your families. The Government of The Bahamas is coordinating our efforts with our consular offices and local Bahamian associations in Florida, to provide assistance wherever possible. As Bahamians, we are no strangers to the challenges posed by tropical storms and hurricanes. We have faced them before, and we have emerged stronger each time. Let us remain vigilant, prepared, and ready to act. Our government stands prepared to take every necessary measure to protect lives, property, and communities.”

The National Emergency Operations Centre in Nassau as well as Incident Command Centres on all affected islands are fully activated as a precaution and to monitor the trek and impacts of hurricane Milton as it makes its way toward Florida.

On Grand Bahama, the Foster B. Pestaina Centre, noted as the only special needs shelter on the island, was being prepared for any eventuality on Tuesday afternoon, should the need for activation arise.