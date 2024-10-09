Public Hospitals Authority Addresses Global Blood Bag Shortage, Assures Continuity of Patient Care

STATEMENT| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) acknowledges recent concerns regarding the availability of blood bags within our public hospitals, particularly at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) in Grand Bahama. It is essential to understand that the current shortage of blood bags is a global issue impacting healthcare systems worldwide, not only The Bahamas or the PHA. Due to ongoing supply. chain disruptions, healthcare providers globally are experiencing similar challenges.

Despite these obstacles, it has not impacted patients requiring blood transfusions whether for illness, injury, or pre- and post-operative care—have been impacted by a shortage of blood products.

We are pleased to report that our vendor has successfully secured an adequate supply of blood bags.

Distribution to our facilities is expected today, fully equipping our hospitals to continue meeting the needs of our patients.