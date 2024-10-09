Airport Closures in the Northern Region Due to Hurricane Milton 

Grand Bahama Airport

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — In response to the expected impact of Hurricane Milton, the Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer, has announced the closure of several airports in the northern islands. Dr. Romer stated, “The safety and security of all of our airport users, including passengers, airlines, and colleagues, remain a shared priority.”

Closure Details:

The Abaco, Marsh Harbor International Airport, Treasure Cay Airport, Moore’s Island Airport, and Sandy Point Airport: Closed today on October 9th, and expected to reopen on October 11th at 10:00 a.m.

Grand Bahama International Airport: Closed today on October 9th at 8 p.m. and expected to reopen on October 11th at 10:00 a.m.

Bimini Airport: Closed today October 9th at 2 p.m. and expected to reopen on October 11th at Official Sunrise.

Wind conditions are projected to reach between 40 and 58 miles per hour, prompting these closures as a precautionary measure.

Further updates will be provided as conditions change.