An eight-year-old boy attempted to take his own life at a St. Alban’s Drive Apartment this morning…

St Alban’s Drive

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Authorities are investigating a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on St. Albans Drive, where an eight-year-old boy was reportedly found hanging. Luckily the child was still alive when he was discovered and is now being treated by emergency medical services.

Police responded to the scene early this morning and are currently conducting preliminary investigations.

The incident has raised alarm in the community, coming amidst a concerning trend of rising suicide attempts in the Bahamas.

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville recently disclosed that there are approximately 400 suicide attempts reported each year.

This incident has shocked residents and ignited discussions about mental health resources.

Police have not yet released further details as they continue their investigation.