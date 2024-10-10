Interim Use of Chapel for Pediatric Care at PMH

PMH.

STATEMENT| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to address concerns regarding the temporary use of the chapel for pediatric care at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH). The chapel is located on th 1st floor of the hospital’s Critical Care Block near the main entrance.

Due to structural issues on the southeastern side of the Children’s Ward, this area was deemed unsafe for patients. Consequently, since 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chapel has been repurposed as an overflow space and virtual care unit for pediatric patients.

While structural repairs have now been completed, the PHA and the Ministry of Health & Wellness have secured funding to undertake a full renovation of the eastern block, which will encompass the Children’s Ward, Eye Ward, Theatre, and the development of a new Dialysis Unit.