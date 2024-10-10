New Date for iNSPIREHER Conference is NOVEMBER 7th

LETTER: In light of the Prime Minister’s recent announcement regarding school closures and the anticipated severe weather, we have made the decision to postpone the iNSPIREHER Conference, which was originally set for October 10, 2024, at Atlantis.

The new date for iNSPIREHER is November 7, 2024. The safety and well-being of our attendees, speakers, and staff are our highest priorities, and we believe this change will allow everyone to experience the event in a safe and inspiring environment.

All existing tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date, so there is no further action required to maintain your booking. If you are unable to attend on November 7, 2024, or have any questions about refunds, please contact our team at events.support@bealiv.com for assistance with alternative options.

We are dedicated to delivering an impactful and empowering event with dynamic speakers, engaging discussions, and opportunities for meaningful connections. We will keep you updated with more information as the new date approaches.

For updates and additional details, please stay tuned to our official channels or visit https://inspireher.cablebahamas.com.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you on November 7, 2024, at Atlantis for an unforgettable iNSPIREHER Conference.

The iNSPIREHER Team