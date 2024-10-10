Big Junkanoo organizer remains in US Federal Custody for illegal entry and gun possession…

Saxons can’t get its PRIZE WINNING Money – but yinner giving Brian Adderley B-Group MONEY? HOW?

NASSAU| The 2024/25 Junkanoo Season is shaping up to be the most BUST-UP EVER after we at BP learned a major organizer for the parades remains in US Federal custody.

BP has no word if the Bahamian junkanoo has been charged as yet, but here is what we know. The Bahamian entered the US illegally without documents and with a weapon onboard a vessel. Perhaps this was not the first time.

He was taken into federal custody last month and is awaiting processing. Everyone should know by now, with all of the arguments of immigration and with the two wars in GAZA and UKRAINE and with Russian military hardware sitting at ports in Cuba, it would be extremely unwise to attempt to enter waters of the Bahamas, must less US waters, with a gun. The Americans are on high alert all around its waters.

Anyway, from the looks of things, the arrest could spell trouble for the Junkanoo organizers getting to Bay Street this year. The male arrested is a key player in organizing the parade and guess what? THE PRESS IS MUTE ON THIS ISSUE! Yinner figure out why yet?!

Added with this drama is the fact that Saxons have yet to be paid their Prize Winning Money for the last parade. Saxons teams asked BP, “Where is our Prize money for our big win?” (like BP does print Bahamian currency or was elected to some big high office around here!?) How we get in dat?

Meeting with Junkanoo Minister Mario Bowleg has been without any success!

Meanwhile the new B-Group leader Brian Adderley could be promised his seed funding and he doesn’t even have a group these days (much less has no title to the ownership of the name Valley Boys anymore!).

All we say is that the parade is just weeks away and Junkanoo is all mixed-up like conch salad this year! Hope yinner make it to Bay this year!

