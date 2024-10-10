Water and Sewerage Delivers Progress in Central Eleuthera!

WATER ISSUES SOLVED!!!

WSC new 1,000,000 imperial gallon glass-lined steel infused tank is officially complete and being put into service today 10.10.24! In the coming days, we’ll fully commission this tank along with the 500,000 imperial gallon ModuTank providing 1,500,000 imperial gallons of storage, enhancing water reliability for Central Eleuthera.

Swipe to see the transformation from the groundwork to the finished tank. Big things are happening, and we’re excited to bring better water solutions to Central Eleuthera!

#WSCUpdates #EleutheraWaterSupply #infrastructureimprovements #FlowingProgress #ProgressInMotion