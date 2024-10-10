Third grader who committed suicide identified as Mariano Chery

T.G Glover School

BY THEGALLERY242.COM

NASSAU| The eight year old boy who was found hanging with a belt around his neck on St. Albans Drive has been identified as T.G Glover School student, Mariano Chery.

Mariano, a third grader, is described by his school community as an “intelligent, high spirited” studentwho loved reading and learning. His prospects of success were promising, according to officials.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin, her executive team, and all of the staff of the ministry extended heartfelt condolences to Mariano’s family, loved ones, and the entire school community following news of his death in hospital.

According to police, the child was found unresponsive by his older sibling who alerted family members. Police and emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene. He was taken up hospital where he died.