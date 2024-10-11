Former PLP MP Philip Galanis dies suffering a heart attack this morning at home…

Philip Galanis

NASSAU| Philip Galanis, a noted figure in Bahamian politics and business, has died.

Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his profound sorrow in a statement, describing Galanis as not only a dear friend but a vital force in the country’s progress.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of personal loss that I reflect on the passing of my dear friend, Philip Galanis,” Davis stated. “This is not just a loss for me; it is a profound loss for our Party and our entire country.”

Davis extended condolences to Galanis’s family, including his wife, Tonya, and their daughter, highlighting the deep personal bond they shared. “Our hearts go out to them, and we mourn with them during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Known for his candid views, Davis said Galanis was a staunch advocate for The Bahamas, dedicating his life to nation-building. Davis recalled Galanis’s ability to “speak his mind” and stand firm in his convictions, regardless of opposition. “Philip was unflinching, steadfast, and always driven by his deep love for this country,” he noted.

Galanis’s professional legacy is equally impressive. As the founder of HLB Bahamas and a former Managing Partner at Ernst & Young, he shaped the accounting industry in The Bahamas. His tenure in Parliament, leadership of the Bahamas Trade Commission, and pivotal role in WTO negotiations showcased his commitment to excellence and service.

“Philip’s contributions were unmatched,” Davis said, emphasizing Galanis’s belief in uplifting others and providing honest, sometimes difficult, advice. Through his weekly column, “Consider This,” he engaged the public in crucial national discussions, demanding accountability and courage in facing the country’s challenges.

“His passing feels like losing a pillar of strength—a voice that rang true,” Davis lamented. “Philip’s life was a testament to the power of conviction, and he has left an enduring legacy that will guide us for years to come.”

