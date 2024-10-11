PM Davis hailed Philip Galanis as a “progressive warrior and a nation builder…”

Prime Minister Davis with Philip Galanis

STATEMENT: It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of personal loss that I reflect on the passing of my dear friend, Philip Galanis. This is not just a loss for me; it is a profound loss for our Party and our entire country. On behalf of my wife, Ann Marie, and our family, I extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Tonya, and their daughter. Our hearts go out to them, and we mourn with them during this incredibly difficult time.

Phil was not only a progressive warrior and a nation builder; he was a man of unshakable integrity, candid in his views, and truthful to his convictions. He spoke his mind, always believing in the power of truth and the importance of standing up for what he felt was right for our country. He never wavered in his belief in The Bahamas, even when his opinions were met with opposition. That was Phil—unflinching, steadfast, and always driven by his deep love for this country and his vision for its future.

Our friendship spanned decades, and I was fortunate to have him as a confidant, a partner in the cause for progress, and a brother in every sense of the word. We shared so much: the long nights strategizing for the good of our people, the deep conversations about the future of The Bahamas, and the laughter that made the challenges we faced together feel lighter. Phil had a rare gift—he could see things as they truly were and speak with clarity, but he also had a heart that cared deeply for others and for this nation. He always believed in lifting others up and was never afraid to offer his honest advice, even when it was tough to hear.

Professionally, Phil’s contributions were unmatched. As the founder of HLB Bahamas, he established himself as a giant in the accounting world, building a legacy that spanned decades. His service as the former Managing Partner of Ernst & Young and his extensive experience across various industries showed his brilliance and commitment to excellence. But what made him exceptional was his unwavering dedication to serving the people. His time in Parliament, his leadership as Chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission, and his role as our Chief Negotiator in WTO talks were all driven by his belief that The Bahamas deserved the very best.

Phil was a man who held strong opinions about the way forward for The Bahamas, and he wasn’t afraid to speak them. Through his weekly column, Consider This, he challenged us to reflect, to debate, and to engage with the pressing issues of our time. His voice was one of reason, and it was also one that demanded accountability. He believed that to build a better Bahamas, we needed to be honest with ourselves about where we stood and courageous about where we wanted to go.

His passing feels like losing a pillar of strength—a voice that rang true, a friend who was always there. Phil’s life was a testament to the power of conviction, and he has left an enduring legacy that will guide us for years to come. He was a true Bahamian patriot, a man of principle, and a friend who stood with me in all seasons.

On behalf of my family, I want to say to Tonya and their daughter: you are not alone. We share this grief with you, and we will continue to stand by your side. The nation mourns with you, but we also celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that has become part of the very fabric of our country.

Phil’s spirit will live on in every effort we make to continue the work he started. We will honor his memory by remaining true to the ideals he held dear and by building the future he envisioned.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we all strive to embody the strength, conviction, and love he showed to us all.