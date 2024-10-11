Tribune acting like OBEAH WORKERS discussing the dead one year ago…

NASSAU| The Water and Sewerage Corporation brought on line a spanking new water tank for the people of Eleuthera this week and the news has hit “Waterboy” dem and the Tribune aka “Da Terlet Paper” hard.

You see, when WATERBOY (Michael Pintard) was in the Cabinet, he nor his chairman Duane HEARTLESS Sands cared two cents about the people of Eleuthera and their multiple issues of water and power, which had gone on for over 16 long years.

This week not only the WSC Corporation brought a new system on line but its sister Corporation BPL delivered new power generators to the island.

The Tribune, with they fast self, rather than share this great news with the people today, they – like OBEAH WORKERS – went to the graveyard to dig into a story on the death of former WSC employee Tony Lamont Scrriven who died last year in that water tank accident on Sweetings CAY. These are some wicked people, boy (tribune dem). The art of deflection at work!

Bahamas Press will have some more to say this weekend about Scriven and his family, who appear to be fighting over his estate. Mind you the deceased was a married man, but, from what we know, the mah and her sister (a former now retired WUTLESS WSC employee) are playing with fire, attempting to raise this issue of the dead!

Trust us – after this weekend and what we gats to say on this matter – The Tribune (Neil Hartnell) will not be digging in the Graveyard and raising the dead anymore!

STAY TUNED and keep reading! HOW LOW YINNER ARE PREPARED TO GO?!

We report yinner decide!